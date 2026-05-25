President Barzani backs Kurdish athletes after MMA victory

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Monday reaffirmed his support for Kurdish youth and athletes during a meeting with mixed martial arts (MMA) champion Namo Fazil following his recent victory in the United States.

According to a statement, Barzani congratulated Fazil after the fighter secured a knockout win over American opponent Jake Bobian in a middleweight bout held in Los Angeles.

The president described the result as a “remarkable international achievement” and wished Fazil continued success in his sporting career.

Fazil, in turn, expressed his appreciation for the support provided to athletes in the Kurdistan Region.