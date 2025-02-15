President Barzani at MSC2025: Seeking deeper security ties

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met with key US officials seeking to deepen strategic ties in security and defense amid ongoing regional challenges.

On the sideline of the Munich Security Conference 2025 (MSC), Barzani met with US Foreign Minister Marco Rubio to discuss the strategic partnership linking the United States, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region.

The two reviewed regional security conditions, terrorism risks, and measures to counter ISIS threats in Iraq and Syria.

Barzani formally invited Rubio to attend the opening of the new US Consulate in Erbil. Rubio welcomed the invitation, reiterating Washington’s commitment to supporting Iraq and the Kurdistan Region with enhanced security, military cooperation, and economic development.

U.S. Secretary of State @SecRubio and I reaffirmed the strong U.S.-Kurdistan Region of Iraq partnership. We discussed ways to further strengthen our cooperation and deepen our shared commitment to regional stability and security.

Furthermore, Barzani met with US Senator Elissa Slotkin, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee. Their discussions focused on bolstering bilateral relations and expanding cooperation in security and defense, including US support for training Kurdish Peshmerga forces.

Senator Slotkin emphasized Washington’s commitment to strong security coordination to help stabilize the region, while both sides also addressed the evolving political and security situations in Iraq and Syria.