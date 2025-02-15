President Barzani at MSC2025: Meeting NATO Secretary General

Shafaq News/ On Saturday President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

The Kurdistan Region Presidency stated that the meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference 2025 (NSC), addressed security issues in Iraq and the region, highlighting the importance of strengthening cooperation between NATO, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region, particularly in combating terrorism and boosting the capabilities of security forces.

It was a pleasure to meet my friend, Mark Rutte again, now as NATO Secretary General. We discussed strengthening Iraq-NATO cooperation, security developments in the region, the ongoing threat of ISIS, and the importance of continued cooperation to address regional security… pic.twitter.com/UUI4NA5Jvj — Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) February 15, 2025

President Barzani expressed his gratitude for NATO's continuous support in enhancing the Peshmerga's abilities, underscoring the need for this support to persist in order to ensure regional stability and security.

For his part, Rutte reaffirmed NATO's commitment to continue supporting Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, emphasizing the importance of collaboration with the Kurdistan Region to achieve stability and security in Iraq and confront regional terrorist challenges.

The meeting also covered the situation in Syria and broader Middle Eastern developments.