President Barzani at MSC 2025: Meeting German Minister of State

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met on Sunday with Tobias Lindner, Minister of State at Germany’s Federal Foreign Office, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference (MSC) 2025.

According to an official statement from the region’s presidency, the meeting focused on relations between Iraq, the Kurdistan Region, and Germany, exploring opportunities to enhance cooperation across various sectors.

Both sides emphasized the importance of maintaining security and stability in Syria and stressed the need for inclusive governance that reflects the participation of all communities.

The Kurdish President underscored the importance of protecting the rights and status of the Kurdish population, along with other groups in the country.

On Thursday, President Barzani arrived in Munich to attend MSC 2025, where he held talks with senior officials from Germany, the US, the UK, Syria, Estonia, Qatar, Italy, Bahrain, Armenia, Bulgaria, and Jordan.