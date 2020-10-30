Report

Kurdistan welcomes the German armed forces to 2022

Date: 2020-10-30T12:25:32+0000
Shafaq News / the Kurdistan Regional Government welcomed on Friday the German parliament’s decision to extend the German forces existence in Iraq.

The Kurdish PM Masrour Barzani tweeted, "I welcome Germany’s parliament decision to extend the armed forces mandate in the US-led coalition, and the NATO mission until January 2022. Germany had a main role in the war against ISIS and in support of the Peshmerga forces."

The mission of the German Federal Army will continue with no more than 500 soldiers, after the German Parliament agreed to extend the deadline to 15 more months.

Germany is contributing to the mission with airspace radar for early detection of aircraft and missiles.

Between 2014 and 2017, ISIS seized large parts in northern Iraq, but lost it later with the support of the coalition. 


