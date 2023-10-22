President Barzani assures teachers amid salary crisis

Shafaq News/ President Nechirvan Barzani on Sunday said the Kurdistan Regional Government will be able to handle the salary crisis of teachers and professors in the region, urging them to take the future of the pupils into consideration.

Barzani made those remarks in a graduation ceremony held at the Soran University earlier today.

President Barzani, in a speech he delivered at the graduation event, expressed optimism about the region's future and assured the people of Kurdistan that, "with their efforts, they will overcome the ongoing crises."

He extended gratitude to the citizens for their understanding and resilience during the challenging economic situation the region faced.

He stressed that the efforts to resolve lingering issues are ongoing, with the regional government being in "continuous and serious communication" with the federal government.

President Barzani thanked Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani for his "responsible stance" in addressing the crisis of the teacher's salaries, emphasizing the need to "reach a solution based on the constitution and the federal system, which serves the interests of all Iraqis."

Amid a very difficult regional situation, he highlighted the necessity of unity and "prioritizing the nation's interests to prevent the country from becoming part of problems."

Regarding the striking of teachers in Sulaymaniyah, President Nechirvan Barzani called on the affected "education professionals not to let the education of their children fall victim to the current situation". He assured that the Kurdistan Regional Government is closely monitoring their situation and living conditions, and is committed to making a positive change.

He added that universities are places of knowledge and that graduates should set an example as proactive individuals with open minds. "Graduates should play an active role in problem-solving across various fields and actively contribute to enriching the culture and individual and societal awareness."

"Universities should maintain a constant focus on high-quality education and utilize the latest technological advancements. Universities should continually update their knowledge across all fields and, in particular, prioritize the study of humanities, maintaining ongoing connections with international universities. "