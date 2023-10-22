President Barzani attends graduation ceremony at Soran university

Shafaq News/ Nechirvan Barzani, the President of the Kurdistan Region, on Sunday participated in a graduation ceremony at the Soran University in the autonomous Soran administration.

Upon his arrival, he was warmly welcomed by two children of martyrs.

In a speech he delivered on the occasion, he expressed great joy in being present at the graduation ceremony of 1,366 young citizens of their region.

Barzani said that when the Soran University was established in 2009 as part of the government's program to serve the region, they were eagerly awaiting this day. He emphasized the important role of the university and its students in serving the region, as "Soran and its surroundings hold a significant place in the history of Kurdish struggles and the sacrifices made for freedom."

"After 14 years, the impact of the university on the region has become evident, and that the Soran region and its surroundings have historically been a central hub for Kurdish movements and a place where dedicated individuals have made sacrifices in the name of freedom," he said, "the graduating class is a testament to the sacrifices and the struggle for freedom in the region."