President Barzani, US envoy back restricting arms under state authority

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani and US Special Presidential Envoy to Iraq and Syria Tom Barrack on Tuesday agreed on the importance of restricting weapons to state control during talks in Erbil, Kurdistan Region Presidency said.

Barzani reiterated the Region's support for the government of Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi and for resolving Iraq's outstanding issues, particularly disputes between Erbil and Baghdad, in accordance with the constitution.

For his part, Barrack reaffirmed Washington's support for Iraq's new cabinet.

Both sides also agreed on the need to transform US-Iraq relations into a balanced, long-term economic partnership that serves the interests of all parties.

I am pleased to have received U.S. Special Presidential Envoy Tom Barrack. We discussed strengthening bilateral relations, recent regional developments, and the importance of continued cooperation and dialogue to promote stability and prosperity in the region. I reaffirmed… pic.twitter.com/3vH4QMRnwV — Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) June 16, 2026

Barrack arrived in Erbil on Tuesday and met Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani after holding talks in Baghdad a day earlier with al-Zaidi. The discussions covered bilateral relations as well as security, energy, and trade issues.