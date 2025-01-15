President Barzani, US Envoy focus on resolving Erbil-Baghdad issues

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani met with Victoria Taylor, the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Iraq and Iran at the Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs, along with her accompanying delegation, to discuss key regional and domestic issues.

According to a statement by the Kurdish Presidency, the meeting, held in Erbil, focused on strengthening US relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, as well as the dynamics between Erbil and Baghdad.

Discussions also covered “ongoing efforts” to form a new cabinet for the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), the political landscape in Iraq, and developments in Syria and the broader region.

Both parties emphasized the importance of “resolving disputes between Erbil and Baghdad in alignment with the Constitution, legal frameworks, and existing agreements.”

They underscored the need to “uphold peace and stability” in the region while refraining from engaging in the tensions and conflicts in the Middle East.

Earlier today, Taylor met with Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani at his residence in Saladin Resort, Erbil, where they discussed political and security developments, as well as the latest updates on Iraq, the region, and Syria.