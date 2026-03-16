President Barzani, UN representative discuss Iraq security and regional tensions
Shafaq News- Erbil
Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and the United Nations Representative and Resident Coordinator in Iraq, Ghulam Mohammad Ishaqzai, stressed the need to intensify diplomatic efforts to reach “peaceful solutions” to the regional crises.
In a statement, Barzani called for continued international support and assistance for Iraq and the Kurdistan Region to strengthen stability and address current challenges, praising the role of the United Nations in the country.
Ishaqzai reaffirmed the organization’s commitment to continue supporting Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.
سەرۆک نێچیرڤان بارزانی و بهرپرسى نهتهوه يهكگرتووهكان له عێراق كۆبوونهوهhttps://t.co/h3Z7pAzYI9 pic.twitter.com/MRLnnTeYXt— Kurdistan Region Presidency (@KurdistanRegion) March 16, 2026