President Barzani, UN representative discuss Iraq security and regional tensions

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and the United Nations Representative and Resident Coordinator in Iraq, Ghulam Mohammad Ishaqzai, stressed the need to intensify diplomatic efforts to reach “peaceful solutions” to the regional crises.

In a statement, Barzani called for continued international support and assistance for Iraq and the Kurdistan Region to strengthen stability and address current challenges, praising the role of the United Nations in the country.

Ishaqzai reaffirmed the organization’s commitment to continue supporting Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.