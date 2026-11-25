Shafaq News- Erbil

Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI), stressed on Wednesday that the KRI’s progress, peace, and future depend on empowering women and ensuring their effective participation in all spheres of life and decision-making.

Marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, Barzani reaffirmed his “unwavering commitment” to protecting women’s rights, upholding freedom and equality, and combating all forms of violence and discrimination against women and girls.

The president also pledged continued cooperation with government institutions, civil society, religious leaders, educational institutions, the media, and young people to promote a culture of tolerance.

“Let us all work together toward a more peaceful and just Kurdistan,” he added.

لە ڕۆژی جیهانیی بەرەنگاربوونەوەی توندوتیژی دژی ئافرەتاندا، پابەندیی نەگۆڕمان بۆ پاراستنی مافەکانی ژنان، چەسپاندنی ئازادی و یەکسانی و ڕووبەڕووبوونەوەی هەموو جۆرە توندوتیژی و جیاکارییەک دژی کچان و ژنان دووپات دەکەینەوە. بە ڕێزەوە قوربانییانی توندوتیژی به‌بير ده‌هێنينه‌وه‌ و جەخت دەکەینەوە کە دڵنەواییی خێزانەکانیان تەنیا بە سەروەریی یاسا، دادوەری و ڕێگریکردنی یەکجارەکی لە دووبارەبوونەوەی ئەم تاوانانە دەبێت. پێشکەوتن، ئاشتی و داهاتووی هەرێمی کوردستان، بەندە بە تواناسازی و بەشداریکردنی کارای ئافرەتان لە هەموو کایەکانی ژیان و ناوەندەکانی بڕیارداندا. لەم پێناوەشدا لە هەماهەنگی لەگەڵ دامەزراوە فەرمییەکان، کۆمەڵگەی مەدەنی، مامۆستایانی ئایینی، ناوەندەکانی خوێندن، میدیا و گەنجان بەردەوام دەبین بۆ بڵاوکردنەوەی کولتووری لێبوردەیی، ئاشتیخوازی و ناتوندوتیژی. سڵاو و پێزانین بۆ هەموو ئەو ئافرەت و چالاکوان و داکۆکیکارانەی لەپێناو یەکسانیدا تێدەکۆشن. با هەموومان پێکەوە کار بکەین بۆ کوردستانێکی ئارامتر و دادپەروەرتر کە دوور بێت لە هەموو جۆرە توندوتیژی و ترس و جیاکارییەک. — Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) November 25, 2026

Barzani’s remarks came a day after the KRI launched the annual UN-backed 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, with Khanza Ahmed, secretary of the High Council for Women’s Affairs, acknowledging that abuse persists despite the adoption of a domestic violence law in 2011.

In September, Al-Sulaymaniyah’s Directorate for Combating Violence against Women and Families reported receiving around 1,600 hotline calls during the first half of 2026, including 950 from women. Most callers sought advice, while others reported digital, physical, and psychological abuse.

In terms of political representation, the Kurdistan Parliament reserves at least 30% of its seats for women, compared with a constitutional minimum of 25% in Iraq’s federal legislature. Nationwide, Iraq ranked 158th out of 181 countries in the 2025/26 Women, Peace, and Security Index.

Read more: Quotas without a cause: Iraqi Women counted, rights discounted