President Barzani, Japanese envoy discuss regional developments

Shafaq News – Erbil

On Tuesday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani discussed bilateral relations and regional developments with Japan’s Ambassador to Iraq, Akira Endo.

According to a statement from the Kurdish Presidency, the talks covered Japan’s ties with both Iraq and the Region, relations between Erbil and Baghdad, and preparations for the upcoming parliamentary elections. The meeting also addressed the latest developments in the Middle East and their implications for Iraq and neighboring countries, according to the statement.

Both sides emphasized the importance of Japan’s partnership with Iraq and Kurdistan, stressing the need to strengthen and expand areas of cooperation. They also discussed the role of Japanese companies operating in Iraq and the Region, with Barzani expressing appreciation for Japan’s support and the contributions of its firms.