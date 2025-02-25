President Barzani discusses strengthening ties with Japan

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani welcomed Japan’s newly-appointed Ambassador to Iraq, Akira Endo.

According to an official statement from the Kurdish Presidency, Barzani expressed his desire to strengthen ties with Japan across various sectors. "The Kurdistan Region is fully committed to expanding cooperation with Japan," Barzani said, wishing Ambassador Endo a successful tenure in his new position.

Ambassador Endo, who also spoke about his enthusiasm for beginning his role, highlighted Japan’s keen interest in developing strong relations with both Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

"Japan places great importance on its relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region," Endo remarked, adding that he looks forward to building on these ties.

The meeting also addressed important local and regional issues, including the recent parliamentary elections in Kurdistan, efforts to form the new government cabinet, and the latest developments in the region. The statement noted that Japan’s consul in the Kurdistan Region was also present during the meeting.