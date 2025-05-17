President Barzani, Iraqi PM highlights Erbil-Baghdad Cooperation at Arab Summit

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani in Baghdad on Saturday, on the sidelines of the 34th Arab League Summit.

According to a statement from the Kurdish Presidency, Barzani thanked al-Sudani for hosting the summit and extending an invitation to the Kurdistan Region to participate.

The meeting between the two leaders focused on “fostering stronger ties between Erbil and Baghdad,” with both sides emphasizing the need for continued dialogue, mutual respect, and joint efforts to resolve outstanding issues, the statement read.

سەرۆک نێچیرڤان بارزانی و سەرۆکوەزیران ئه‌لسوودانی دیدارێکیان ئه‌نجامداhttps://t.co/4FxQzYIqLg pic.twitter.com/Sa5GL2wVJ6 — Kurdistan Region Presidency (@KurdistanRegion) May 17, 2025

Barzani also held talks with Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid and a number of Arab leaders and senior officials attending the summit.