Kurdistan President joins Arab Summit: Role in regional politics

Shafaq News/ The participation of the Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani in the Arab League Summit held in Baghdad is a clear indication of the growing engagement in regional and federal affairs, a Kurdish top official said.

According to a statement from the Kurdish Presidency’s spokesperson, Dilshad Shahab, “This visit confirms President Nechirvan Barzani’s active presence in regional dynamics and reflects the Kurdistan Region’s recognized position within the federal framework of Iraq.”

The summit, hosted by Iraq for the first time in over a decade, gathers Arab leaders and international representatives to address urgent political, security, and economic challenges facing the region.