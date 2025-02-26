Political cooperation needed for stability, Leader Barzani, Iraqi President say

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) Leader Masoud Barzani and Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid stressed the importance of dialogue in resolving outstanding disputes between Baghdad and Erbil.

A statement from Leader Barzani’s residence in Saladin said, “both sides discussed political, economic, and social developments in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, as well as broader regional and international affairs.”

Barzani and Rashid underscored the importance of political cooperation to enhance security, stability, and public services.

The talks also addressed Erbil-Baghdad relations, political challenges, and their impact on national stability, stressing the need for “enhanced coordination and dialogue to resolve disputes, strengthen federal-Kurdistan relations, and promote economic growth benefiting all Iraqis.”