Peshmerga forces thwart a terrorist plot in the Kurdistan region

Shafaq News/ A weaponry cache slated to be utilized in terrorist attacks in the Kurdistan region was seized by the Peshmerga forces on Sunday, an official press release said.

"The 2nd Battalion of the 16th Peshmerga Brigade seized a cache of explosives and some 120 mm mortar shells in the Nogul district of Garmyan," the statement issued by the Peshmerga ministry said.

"The terrorists were planning to use them to carry out terrorist operations," it added.