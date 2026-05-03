Peshmerga Ministry rejects claims of US support halt

Shafaq News- Erbil

The Kurdistan Region’s Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs on Sunday confirmed that the US support to the Kurdish military forces continues under a joint memorandum of understanding with the US Department of War.

Dismissing reports that the American aid to the Peshmerga has been suspended, the ministry clarified that only support related to operations against ISIS has been halted due to a decline in the group’s activity, while the continued support aims at advancing the reform and unification of Kurdish forces, with financial and logistical assistance proceeding under a defined timeline set to conclude in November 2026.

Discussions are expected in the coming period to reach a new agreement between the two sides.

Read more: EXCLUSIVE: Pentagon axes Peshmerga pay in Iraq anti-ISIS aid shift