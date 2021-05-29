The Secretary-General of the Peshmerga Ministry comments on the news of his dismissal from his position

Shafaq News / The Secretary-General of the Peshmerga Ministry in the Kurdistan Region denied on Saturday the news of his dismissal from his position, indicating that he did not receive any official orders from any political party about the designation of anyone else in his place.

Jabar Yawar declared in a statement that he continues to serve as the Secretary General of the Peshmerga Ministry and has not received any official orders, neither verbal nor written, regarding his dismissal.

The statement added that as an old member of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan(PUK), a member of the Peshmerga and a civil servant in the government of the Kurdistan Region in his capacity of Secretary General of the Ministry of Peshmerga, he will abide by any orders issued to him by the presidency or the government of the Region, or by the party which he is representing in this position.

Yawar's statement comes at a time when some websites circulated the news of the appointment of a member of the Erbil Governorate Council from the PUK, Ribaz Berkut, as Secretary-General of the Peshmerga Ministry in the Kurdistan Regional Government, in his place.