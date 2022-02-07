Report

Peshmerga Ministry: the first phase of the military operation has been completed successfully

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-02-07T18:30:29+0000
Shafaq News / The Ministry of Peshmerga announced that the first phase of the operation launched today has been completed successfully.

The Ministry in a statement that the Iraqi and Peshmerga forces launched the operation earlier today, following a series of meetings between Federal and Peshmerga commanders.

Earlier today, the Security Media Cell announced launching a military operation carried out by a joint force from the Peshmerga and Federal forces, to address security gaps on the borders separating Kirkuk, Nineveh, and the Kurdistan region.

The Cell said in a statement that the operation covers wide areas and mountains, to pursue ISIS terrorists and clear the areas of war remnants.

According to the statement, the operation was planned and launched following several meetings and agreements between military commands in Baghdad and Erbil.

The Cell said that the joint operations command adopted a new style in this operation, and the forces were able to reach areas that had never been reached before.

