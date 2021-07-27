People in al-Qamishli light candles in honor of the 2016 bombing victims

Shafaq News/ People in Qamishli, the largest Kurdish city in northeastern Syria, recalled today the victims of the bloody bombing carried out by ISIS in the western neighborhood, in 2016.

The number of victims of the bombing reached 61, including 11 children at least, and three soldiers. In addition, 11 unidentified bodies were found, and seven people are still missing, according to a report by Syrians for Truth and Justice (STJ) issued in October 2016.

ISIS claimed responsibility for detonating a truck loaded with 14 tons of explosive materials in a crowded street in Qamishli city.

On July 27 of each year, residents and families of the victims gather at the site of the bombing to commemorate the victims, raise their pictures, and light candles in honor of their memory.

Suleiman Yousef, a relative of one of the victims, told Shafaq News Agency, "We gather today to commemorate our martyrs who died in the terrorist bombing that targeted our Kurdish people in Qamishli."

"The bombing targeted Amuda Street, where our people used to demonstrate, whether against the regime or to demand the rights of our people. The organization specifically targeted this street, known for its crowdedness since the early hours of the morning."

He added, "the bombing aimed to push the Kurds to emigrate and break our will to live and survive and continue to defend our land, but the Kurds ended the control of ISIS in the region, and we are staying today in our land."

On January 1, 2018, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) announced that they had managed to kill the person responsible for the attack.