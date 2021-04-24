Asayish hands over three NDF bodies to the Syrian authorities in al-Qamishli

Shafaq News / The Internal Security Forces (Asayish) handed over three bodies of the National Defense Forces (NDF) to the Syrian government in al-Qamishli today.

Yesterday, The Asayish forces of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria announced a ceasefire in al-Qamishli until tomorrow morning, with a Russian guarantee.

Since last Tuesday, the city of Qamishli has been witnessing violent clashes between the Internal Security Forces (Asayish) and the National Defense Forces of the Syrian government.

Shafaq News Agency reported that the city had not witnessed any clashes between the National Defense Forces and the Asayish since last night, pointing out that the leaders of the SDF and the Syrian government, sponsored by Russian forces, are continuing to reach a comprehensive ceasefire in the city.

The Asayish, as by our reporter, managed to control most of Tay, which is a stronghold of the National Defense Forces.