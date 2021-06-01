Al-Qamishli commemorates the 16th anniversary of the assassination of Sheikh al-Khaznawi

Shafaq News / The Yekiti Party of Kurdistan party commemorated the sixteenth anniversary of the assassination of Sheikh Muhammad Ma'shuq al-Khaznawi.

Dozens participated in the memorial ceremony in al-Qamishli city in northeastern Syria.

Ismail Rashid, a member of the political committee of the Yekiti Party of Kurdistan, told Shafaq News agency that the struggle led by Al-Khaznawi was a shift in presenting the Kurdish issue as a national and basic democratic issue through his speech that merged the religious and national side, and this phenomenon is rarely found in Syrian Kurdistan."

“The sheikh’s role in the political movement was influential, so the Assad regime, through its security apparatus, attempted to assassinate him, on whom great hopes were built in the political struggle of the Kurdish people in Syria."

Al-Khaznawi was known for his active participation in political activities, defending the detainees, and demanding the Ba'ath regime to recognize the Kurdish people and their language in Syria.

Rashid added, "the Kurdish National Council is keen to achieve Kurdish unity based on the fundamentals of the cause of our people, following the rest of the Syrian people, in order to reach a consensual constitution that fulfills the aspirations of the Kurdish people that guarantees their legitimate national rights."

Sheikh Al-Khaznawi was kidnapped on May 10, 2005, by unknown persons at his residence in Damascus, next to the Ministry of Endowments.

International human rights organizations and Kurdish and Arab political parties condemned the enforced disappearance of the Sheikh and demanded his immediate release.

On June 1, the Syrian authorities announced the news of the assassination of Sheikh Al-Khaznawi, claiming that a security agency had found the sheikh’s body in a grave near Deir Ezzor.

After examining the body by his family, it became clear that the sheikh had been severely tortured, which led to his death 20 days after his abduction.