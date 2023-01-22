PUK supports holding parliamentary elections in the Region

Shafaq News / Member of the Political Bureau of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, Saadi Ahmed Bireh, said that his party supports the decision to hold the legislative elections in the Kurdistan Region.

Bireh said that the PUK and the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) are putting all efforts to address the differences between them.

"We seek to converge the points of view to preserve the constitutional entity of the Kurdistan Region and the political system, as well as addressing the people's problems and providing job opportunities", he added.