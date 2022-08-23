Report

PUK rejects to postpone the Kurdish elections

2022-08-23
Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the president of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), Bafel Talabani, received the UN Special Envoy, Jeanine Hennis-Plassheart.

The two sides discussed Iraq's political situation and the national dialogues' development.

Talabani expressed the PUK's support for solving constitutional and political problems through negotiations with all parties.

Concerning the upcoming elections in Kurdistan, the PUK head said he refused to postpone the elections. Still, "we want a modern law suitable to the situation in the Kurdistan region."

