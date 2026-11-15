Shafaq News- Erbil

A member of the Kurdistan Parliament representing the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), Mohammed Faisal Karim Khan, has submitted his resignation, the Results Electoral Organization in the Kurdistan Region stated on Sunday.

According to the Organization's head, Karzan Mohammed, Khan ran in the 2024 parliamentary elections in Erbil under ballot number 5, finishing second on the PUK list with 9,733 votes.

His seat is expected to go to Luqman Wardi, the next candidate on the PUK list in Erbil, who received 4,606 votes and is the list's first alternate.

Wardi failed to secure a seat in the current parliamentary term after Nishtiman Nawberdan won a place through the women's quota system with 1,819 votes.

The reason for Khan's resignation remains unclear, while the Kurdistan Parliament's presidency has yet to issue an official statement confirming it.

The Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) held its parliamentary elections in October 2024, with the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) winning 39 seats, the PUK taking 23, and the New Generation Movement (NGM) securing 15.