PUK hopes to overcome all problems with KDP

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-08-15T20:30:41+0000
PUK hopes to overcome all problems with KDP

Shafaq News / The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) called the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) to "unify efforts" to overcome obstacles.

On the anniversary of the KDP founding, PUK sent a message expressing hope that this occasion would be "an opportunity to boost bilateral relations, and overcome all obstacles in the face of understandings between the two parties."

"We also hope that the changes in the world, the region, and Iraq would be considered and all political forces to be unified to overcome this difficult stage that Iraq is going through."

