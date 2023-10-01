PUK concludes 5th conference in al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News / The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan concluded its fifth conference in al-Sulaymaniyah on Sunday with the participation of nearly 600 members to elect a new party president, political bureau members, and leaders for both the strategic and political interest councils.
The President of the Party, Bafel Talabani, stated in a press conference that the conference, which concluded today, was successful by all measures. He highlighted that all important issues discussed during the conference were transparently and democratically addressed. He emphasized the party's commitment to the legacy and philosophy of the late Jalal Talabani, pledging to continue the projects initiated by the party to serve all segments of society.
During the conference, Jafar Sheikh Mustafa was elected as the head of the Higher Interests Council. He expressed that his election to this responsibility confirms the dedication and loyalty of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan to its fighters and supporters. He stressed that this position does not belong to him personally but represents all martyrs, fighters, and disabled individuals.
Furthermore, Sheikh Mustafa stated that the comrades joining this council are dedicated individuals who will carry out their tasks with dedication and sincerity to ensure the success of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan's program.
Shafaq News Agency reported that the fifth conference of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan approved its internal system, consisting of 68 articles, in a session held on Sunday, with the unanimous agreement of conference members.
Shafaq News Agency obtained a list of the names of the 60 members of the party's leadership council.
The fifth conference of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan commenced its proceedings on September 27, 2023, at the Palace of Art in al-Sulaymaniyah. The opening session of the conference was attended by the President of Iraq, Abdullatif Jamal Rashid, and the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, along with leaders and representatives of Iraqi and Kurdish parties, as well as ambassadors, consuls, and representatives from various regional and international countries.
In the evening session, Bafel Jalal Talabani was re-elected as the President of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan by the unanimous agreement of conference members.
The Political Bureau of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan held a meeting on August 20, 2023, in Kirkuk, under the supervision of Bafel Jalal Talabani, the President of the PUK. During the meeting, it was decided to convene the fifth conference of the PUK on September 27, 2023.
The PUK has held four conferences so far, the first in 1992, the second in 2001, the third in 2010, and the fourth in 2019.