PUK challenges KDP claim over Iraq’s presidency

Shafaq News – Al-Sulaymaniyah

The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) on Thursday rejected claims by its main rival, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), over entitlement to the post of Iraq’s president.

Speaking at a press conference in Al-Sulaymaniyah, PUK official Sarkawt Zaki described the Iraqi presidency as “an entitlement” of his party. He added that disputes between the two main Kurdish parties cannot be resolved by one side alone, noting that “rights are not taken with one hand,” in reference to the need for consensus.

On Wednesday, KDP member Faris Isa argued that the Iraqi presidency should be held by his party based on the election results, calling for a president who represents all the people of the Kurdistan Region.

According to the final tallies, Shiite parties won 187 seats, Sunni blocs 77 seats, and Kurdish parties 56 seats in the 329-member Council of Representatives.

Under Iraq’s post-2003 power-sharing arrangement, the presidency has traditionally been allocated to the Kurdish component and has been held by the PUK, a convention the KDP continues to contest. Official results show the KDP securing 26 seats, dominating Duhok and Erbil and making gains in some disputed areas, while the PUK won 15 seats, maintaining its strong base in Al-Sulaymaniyah.

Inside Kurdistan, the KDP controls the Kurdish presidency and the premiership, while the PUK holds the deputy premiership.

