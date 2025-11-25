PUK: Iraq’s presidency is our political entitlement

Shafaq News – Al-Sulaymaniyah

The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) on Tuesday described Iraq’s presidency as a central component of the Kurdish political share, following the recent parliamentary elections in which Kurdish parties secured more than 50 seats.

Speaking at a press conference attended by Shafaq News, PUK spokesperson Karwan Gaznay said the position has long represented “a constitutional allocation” for the Kurdish component and “a political entitlement” for the PUK.

According to Gaznay, the PUK’s involvement in the incoming federal cabinet will form part of a wider political and economic program being coordinated with allied forces. He urged Kurdish parties to unify their stance and approach Baghdad with a shared vision that protects citizens’ rights and advances their demands.

Addressing outstanding disputes with the federal government, he said, must be approached with coordination and responsibility to reinforce the Kurdistan Region’s strategic position, adding that the PUK intends to play a more assertive role in Baghdad, especially on issues it believes have not reflected the will of its voters.

The official also noted that a recent meeting chaired by PUK leader Bafel Jalal Talabani, which reviewed the parliamentary election results and assessed options for Kurdish participation in the next federal government, underscored the party’s push for a strong, service-oriented cabinet in the Kurdistan Region—still not formed due to ongoing power-sharing disagreements between the PUK and the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP).

He confirmed that the party remains ready to resume negotiations “at any time” with its rival, the KDP, to reach understandings that serve the public interest.

Final tallies from the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) show Shiite parties holding 187 seats, Sunni blocs 77, and Kurdish parties 56. Under Iraq’s post-2003 power-sharing system, the presidency has traditionally gone to the Kurdish component and has been held by the PUK, a claim the KDP continues to contest.

Inside the Kurdistan Region, the KDP controls the Kurdish presidency and the premiership, while the PUK holds the Iraqi presidency and the deputy premiership in Erbil.