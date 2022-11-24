Report

PUK calls for forming Supreme council of KRI

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-11-24T20:09:36+0000
PUK calls for forming Supreme council of KRI

Shafaq News / The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan called on Thursday to form a Supreme Council of the Kurdistan Region that includes all the Kurdish parties.

The party's statement came after a meeting organized by PUK head, Bafel Talabani, that brought together the Kurdish parties to discuss the recent developments in Iraq and the Region.

The parties agreed on the need to establish a Supreme Council of the region, with the participation of all parties, to take the necessary decisions and address the crises and pending problems.

The meeting stressed the need for all parties to strengthen ties and resort to dialogue to solve all the pending differences between them.

