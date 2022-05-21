PUK calls Baghdad and Erbil to take action against Turkey's bombing of al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News/ The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) called on Iraq's federal and Kurdistan's Regional Governments to take action against Turkey's aerial bombardment of Aghjalar and Makhmour that resulted in killing four and injuring eight persons earlier today, Saturday.

A statement by PUK's Politburo condemned the attack that targeted the outskirts of Aghjalar in Chemchemal and Makhmour's camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

The PUK called on the federal government to fulfill its duty in "protecting the land and air space of Iraq and reporting these violations to the Turkish government via the diplomatic channels."

"The Kurdistan Regional Government shall summon the Turkish Consul-General to obtain a clarification on these attacks because there is no justification for trespassing the borders and causing human and material damages to the civilians," the PUK statement said.