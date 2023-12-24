PUK announces increase in Kurdish voices in Kirkuk

Shafaq News / Westa Rasoul, a leader in the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, stressed the increase in Kurdish voices in Kirkuk province and called for holding accountable those responsible for burning Kurdish votes from Kurdish parties.

Rasoul emphasized during a press conference, "If we address the concerns of those Kurds who refrained from participation, Kurdish votes have significantly increased compared to the previous elections."

He added, "The parties responsible for burning the Kurdish component's votes in the provincial council elections should be held accountable before criticizing the decline in Kurdish votes in the recent elections. In fact, the Kurds have achieved results to be proud of. Despite being on the brink of Anfal, thanks to the determination of Kurdish locals and those who voted for Kurdish forces, we can at least say that Kirkuk has returned to being Kurdish."

He continued, "Negotiations must promptly commence between Kurdish parties and other parties to select a governor for Kirkuk," affirming, "the new governor of Kirkuk will be strong due to substantial support from council members."

On the other hand, Shaswar Abdulwahid, the head of the New Generation Movement, stated in a press conference that the number of Kurdish voters in Kirkuk exceeds 600,000, while those who cast their votes do not surpass 200,000, meaning that 70% of them did not participate in the elections.

Abdulwahid highlighted that "the New Generation Movement, without headquarters and without significant manpower, managed to secure nearly 30,000 votes in Kirkuk. Meanwhile, in the previous parliamentary elections, the movement garnered around 25,000 votes, indicating an increase in New Generation Movement's votes in these elections."