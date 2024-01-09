KDP and PUK discuss formation of new local government in Kirkuk

Shafaq News / A delegation from the second headquarters of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan visited the third branch of the Kurdistan Democratic Party in Kirkuk province on Tuesday to discuss the formation of the new local government following the announcement of the results of the provincial council elections held at the end of 2023.

Following the meeting between the delegations of the two parties, Mohammed Kamal, the official of the third branch of the KDP, stated to journalists, "We declare that we will work together from now on."

He further added, "According to the law, we should work with the other components and reach a common agreement," confirming that "the position of the new governor has not yet been finalized."

In turn, Rawand Mahmoud, the official of the second headquarters of the PUK, said in his statement to journalists, "We will visit all Kurdish parties, and we want to work together in the Kurdish areas outside the administration of the region. There are no problems between us, and first, we must organize our Kurdish house. After that, we will not neglect any party participating in the local government."