Iraqi PM to meet with KDP members in Kirkuk for governance talks

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, a source in Kirkuk reported that Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani is scheduled to meet with members of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) bloc in the Provincial Council to discuss key issues including the formation of the provincial administration and power-sharing.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that "the meeting will bring together PM Al-Sudani with KDP bloc members, including Hassan Majid and Shukhan Haseeb, in Baghdad today."

The discussions will focus on "resolving the formation of the Kirkuk provincial administration, nominating a candidate for the governor's position and a chairman for the council, and establishing a consensual administration that includes all winning blocs."

The source emphasized that "this meeting is crucial as it will be the last encounter with all Kirkuk Provincial Council members before Al-Sudani holds separate meetings with the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) bloc and a member of the Kirkuk Council from the Babylon bloc."

On Friday, Rebwar Taha, head of the PUK bloc in the Kirkuk Provincial Council, announced that al-Sudani will meet with their bloc and the Babylon bloc on Saturday as part of a series of meetings with the winning political blocs. Taha noted that the aim is to complete the formation of the Kirkuk government and address power-sharing in the province.

Taha added that "members of the PUK and Babylon blocs will meet with the Prime Minister in Baghdad on Saturday afternoon, focusing on the formation of the Kirkuk administration and reaching a consensual formula acceptable to all winning blocs."

In contrast, the Arab bloc in the Kirkuk Provincial Council announced, on Thursday, its boycott of a meeting called by the PUK and the Babylon bloc, deeming it "inconsistent with the dialogues conducted by the political parties winning council membership."

Additionally, the Babylon bloc and the "Kirkuk is Our Strength and Will" coalition decided to postpone the Kirkuk Provincial Council session, originally scheduled for Thursday, to the beginning of next week in response to Prime Minister Al-Sudani's request. The two blocs stated in a joint statement that the delay is "in response to some political forces' request for more time to arrange their participation in the upcoming council session."

The Kirkuk Provincial Council was set to hold its second meeting on Thursday to elect the council chairman and open nominations for the governor's position. However, political disagreements prevented the resolution of these positions.

On Wednesday, an advisor to the PM announced that "Kirkuk's components have agreed on rotating the governor's position and power-sharing," dismissing the need to dissolve the provincial council due to existing understandings among its members.

The Kirkuk Provincial Council held its first session on July 11, with Rakan al-Jabouri presiding as the oldest member following his retirement from the governorship.

Despite the participation of members from various political groups, the session did not resolve the appointment of the governor or council president, leaving these positions pending further political agreements.

Kirkuk held its first elections since 2005 on December 18, 2023.

The Kurds secured eight seats; five for the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), two for the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), and one for the Babylon quota.

The Arabs won six seats across various alliances, and the United Iraqi Turkmen Front secured two seats.

The equal distribution of seats among Kurds, Arabs, and Turkmen (8-8) has complicated the formation of the local government, necessitating this urgent meeting.