PUK announces date for its fifth conference

Shafaq News / On Sunday, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) announced that its fifth conference is scheduled to take place on September 27th.

According to a statement from the party's political office, a meeting was held today under the supervision of Bafel Jalal Talabani in Kirkuk. At the outset, he provided clarifications on various political issues.

The statement highlighted that the main topics of the meeting included the political agenda, organizational work, party apparatus, and the organization of the fifth party conference.

These topics prompted intensive dialogues and discussions in line with the democratic spirit of the party. It was also decided to hold the conference on September 27th to strengthen the sense of belonging to the PUK.

Furthermore, the statement noted that various matters related to the country's general situation were discussed, and appropriate decisions were made.

PUK’s fourth conference was held on December 21, 2019, in al-Sulaymaniyah. It was the first conference convened after the passing of the party's founder, Jalal Talabani. During the conference, the leadership council of the party elected Bafel Talabani and Lahur Sheikh Jangi as co-presidents of the PUK.

On July 8, 2021, Bafel Talabani removed his cousin Lahur Sheikh Jangi from the party leadership following disagreements. Subsequently, Talabani was elected as the party's president during the PUK Assembly held on April 28, 2022, in al-Sulaymaniyah.