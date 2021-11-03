Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

PM Barzani sues a PUK leading figure for false accusations

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-11-03T16:50:59+0000
PM Barzani sues a PUK leading figure for false accusations

Shafaq News/ The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region has initiated the legal proceedings to file a lawsuit against a leading figure in the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), a press release by his bureau said earlier today, Wednesday.

The press release said that the member of the PUK Politburo, Ata Sarawi, unleashed a series of accusations towards the Region's Prime Minister, accusing him of attempting to poison leading figures of the PUK.

"because of those accusations, the Bureau will take legal measures against him. He shall pay for the concoction he made," the Bureau concluded.

related

PM Barzani: KRG is working to implement food security projects

Date: 2021-10-07 13:47:28
PM Barzani: KRG is working to implement food security projects

Kurdistan’ Prime Minister receives the Australian ambassador to Iraq

Date: 2020-12-26 14:52:37
Kurdistan’ Prime Minister receives the Australian ambassador to Iraq

Clashes erupt between PKK members and civilians in the Kurdistan region

Date: 2021-06-24 09:52:28
Clashes erupt between PKK members and civilians in the Kurdistan region

Masrour Barzani calls for a "fundamental solution" for the Baghdad-Erbil outstanding problems

Date: 2021-03-11 10:17:13
Masrour Barzani calls for a "fundamental solution" for the Baghdad-Erbil outstanding problems

PM Barzani emphasizes the need to secure the appropriate atmosphere for the elections

Date: 2021-07-31 11:58:18
PM Barzani emphasizes the need to secure the appropriate atmosphere for the elections

KRG reveals the details of Masrour Barzani's meeting with the federal PM

Date: 2020-09-10 13:56:12
KRG reveals the details of Masrour Barzani's meeting with the federal PM

Kurdistan aims to secure 200,000 job opportunities

Date: 2021-09-02 13:29:09
Kurdistan aims to secure 200,000 job opportunities

Masrour Barzani extends Ramadan Greetings to Muslims worldwide

Date: 2021-04-12 15:03:03
Masrour Barzani extends Ramadan Greetings to Muslims worldwide