PM Barzani orders returning the bodies of Syrian Kurds who died in Croatia

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-03-30T07:18:53+0000
PM Barzani orders returning the bodies of Syrian Kurds who died in Croatia

Shafaq News/ The Prime Minister of Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, instructed the relevant authorities to facilitate the transfer of the bodies of Syrian Kurds who passed away in Croatia.

A press release of the Prime Ministry said, "unfortunately, four refugees from western Kurdistan, the Kurdish territories in Syria, died, and some others were injured in a traffic accident in Croatia."

"Per the instructions on PM Masrour Barzani, the bodies will be transferred to Kurdistan to be sent back to their homeland."

