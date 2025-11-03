PM Barzani opens key road linking Kurdistan with Iran

Shafaq News – Erbil

Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Monday opened the new dual Haj Omran International Road, a key border route connecting the Kurdistan Region with Iran.

The 2.5-kilometer road, built at a cost of more than 35 billion dinars (about $27 million), is designed to improve transport and trade in the mountainous Soran district.

During the inauguration, Barzani said the project would make travel easier for residents and support local businesses. “The people of this region deserve the best services,” he said, noting that it forms part of a broader plan to expand infrastructure across the Kurdistan Region.

He described Haj Omran as an essential gateway for movement and commerce with Iran and urged efforts to strengthen cross-border cooperation and trade. Other road and development projects, he added, are under construction and will open in the coming months.