PM Barzani meets Turkish President in Istanbul

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-04-15T16:47:24+0000

Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, in Istanbul today. An official statement by PM Barzani said, "We discussed developments in Iraq and the region, bilateral relations between the Kurdistan Region and Turkey, and expanding cooperation to promote security and stability. "We emphasized developing relations in all sectors, particularly in trade and investment". the statement added.

