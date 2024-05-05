PM Barzani calls on Kurdish universities to support government in addressing crises

Shafaq News / On Sunday, Kurdistan’s Prime Minister Masrour Barzani urged Kurdish universities to support the government in resolving the crises facing the Region.

This came in a speech he delivered at the opening of the Jordanian-Kurdish Higher Education Forum in Erbil.

Barzani stated, "There is no doubt that we have faced a series of different crises in recent years, and we have been able to overcome many of them. Regardless of the challenges we have faced, we have never hesitated to focus absolutely on the path of progress and the advancement of our education and universities."

He added, "We look forward to our universities collaborating with us to find innovative solutions to the problems, crises, and obstacles we face, through the development of a scientific roadmap that helps us sustain our comprehensive reform program and continue it."

"We rely on universities to play an active role beyond being mere educational centers, to become vibrant hubs for enlightenment, innovation, and creativity."

He concluded his speech by saying, "We always hope for security and stability in the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, the region, and the world as a whole. In this context, the Kurdistan Region has sought to play its positive role in establishing and preserving stability."

"Achieving stability is the fundamental gateway to elevating our society on various levels, enabling us to reach the ranks of advanced human and material societies. We are no less significant than those societies, and all we need is a safe and stable environment and a smart, scientific, and innovative management that keeps pace with development and anticipates the future."