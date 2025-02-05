Kurdistan PM Barzani inaugurates Iraq’s largest Health Expo in Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Kurdish Regional Prime Minister Masrour Barzani inaugurated the Erbil International Health Exhibition (MEDICO), the first and largest of its kind in Iraq.

The exhibition features more than 150 local and international companies specializing in the healthcare sector.

The event runs from February 5 to 8 at the Erbil International Fairground, with broad participation from leading health companies and institutions.