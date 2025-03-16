On Halabja Massacre Anniversary: PM urges Iraq to recognize Halabja tragedy

Shafaq News/ Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Sunday urged the Iraqi government to fulfill its constitutional and legal obligations in compensating the families of victims of the 1988 Halabja chemical attack.

"Although some of the perpetrators of this crime have been brought to justice, this great tragedy remains a deep and unhealed wound even after 37 years," PM Barzani said in a statement marking the anniversary of the attack.

He stressed the importance of raising global awareness about the genocide against the people of Kurdistan, including Halabja and the Anfal campaign, reaffirming the government's commitment to supporting the families of victims.

PM Barzani criticized Baghdad’s "failure to meet its constitutional and legal responsibilities" in compensating the families of Halabja victims and those affected by the Anfal campaign. "Regrettably, the Iraqi parliament has yet to finalize the process of granting Halabja provincial status," he added, urging authorities to accelerate the recognition of Halabja as a province.

The Halabja massacre occurred on March 16, 1988, when Saddam Hussein’s regime launched a chemical attack on the city, killing more than 5,000 civilians, mostly women and children, and leaving thousands with lifelong health complications.