Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, met on Monday with the Prince of Qatar, Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, on the sidelines of the Davos Global Forum.

A statement by the Regional government said that the two sides discussed the latest developments in Iraq and the region, as well as ways to strengthen ties between Erbil and Doha.

On Saturday, PM Barzani headed to Switzerland to attend the Davos Global Forum.