PM Barzani, Iraqi National Advisor discuss security coordination

Shafaq News – Erbil

On Wednesday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met in Erbil with Iraq’s National Security Advisor, Qasem al-Araji, to discuss ways of cooperation between Baghdad and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

According to a statement, the two officials reviewed current relations between the Iraqi and Kurdish governments, emphasizing the need to overcome lingering disputes through “national consensus and coordinated efforts.”

Both sides stressed the importance of unified national positions in the face of regional challenges and reaffirmed their commitment to implementing the joint security agreement between Iraq and Iran, which focuses on securing the border areas.