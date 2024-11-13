PM Al-Sudani meets President Barzani for high-level outstanding on government formation, stalled issues

PM Al-Sudani meets President Barzani for high-level outstanding on government formation, stalled issues
2024-11-13T08:07:48+00:00

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani in Erbil, on Wednesday.

PM Al-Sudani arrived in the capital of Kurdistan Region, earlier today to discuss the formation of a new government in the region and to seek resolutions for longstanding contentious issues.

Upon his arrival, he was welcomed by the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani.

