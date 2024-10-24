PKK signals openness to peace under fair condition

Shafaq News/ The commander of the People's Defense Forces (HPG), the military wing of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), Murat Karayilan, said the group does not oppose efforts for a democratic solution but warned they will not tolerate deceptive tactics or be easily misled.

“What is happening in Turkiye today is part of special warfare tactics…there will be no willingness to passively sit at the negotiating table,” Karayilan confirmed in a statement reported by PKK-affiliated media outlets.

He noted that “if favorable conditions arise, where Turkiye’s interests are taken into account and the state adopts a genuine policy of national protection while making new strides, the Kurdish side will not oppose it”. However, he emphasized that unless these efforts aim to secure the freedom of their leader, Abdullah Ocalan, they will have no positive impact.

Karayilan explained that the PKK, through its legal and democratic Kurdish policy, plays a crucial role in developing solutions, adding that “the Turkish regime is employing superficial tactics to incite conflict between groups.” He urged Ankara to abandon this approach and recognize the role of all Kurdish factions.

Furthermore, he asserted that "the Turkish state has accepted Abdullah Ocalan as a representative and acknowledged the importance of legal and democratic politics…this recognition cannot be reversed and should not be a subject of negotiation.

Regarding the leader of the Nationalist Movement Party, Devlet Bahçeli's initiative, Karayilan said, "Bahçeli's invitation, although it is irrational and unacceptable to the Kurdish people based on his way of thinking, is noteworthy because the invitation acknowledged the Kurdish people's leader Abdullah Ocalan as a representative, and that is why these statements were made. The truth is, if this approach is based on this reality, it will resonate with the Kurds."

Bahçeli, known for his influence and steadfast alliance with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, has urged Abdullah Ocalan to play a role in countering terrorism, and call on PKK fighters to lay down their arms and dissolve the organization in exchange for peace.

Earlier today, Omer Ocalan, nephew of Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) leader Abdullah Ocalan, revealed that his uncle is prepared to resolve the Kurdish issue in Turkiye. His comments came in response to a "historic" initiative proposed by PKK , which offers a framework for addressing the Kurdish question, contingent upon Abdullah Ocalan disbanding his party.

After a visit to his uncle, Omer Ocalan stated that Abdullah Ocalan “confirmed his ability to end the violence.” He quoted his uncle as saying, “With the appropriate conditions, I have both the theoretical and practical ability to shift the current situation from complexity, violence, and conflict into a legal and political framework.”

In an article covering the meeting, Abdul Qadir Salfi, a journalist affiliated with the ruling Justice and Development Party, reported that Abdullah Ocalan expressed his willingness to take on "historical responsibility" and urged the PKK to lay down their arms.

Notably, the conflict between Turkiye and the PKK dates back to the early 1980s when the PKK, founded by Abdullah Ocalan, began advocating for an independent Kurdish state within Turkiye. Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, the conflict intensified, with the PKK engaging in guerrilla warfare and the Turkish military conducting large-scale operations against PKK bases, particularly in southeastern Turkiye and northern Iraq.

The early 2000s saw intermittent ceasefires and attempts at peace negotiations, including a notable peace process in 2013. However, this process collapsed in 2015, leading to renewed hostilities.