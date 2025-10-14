PKK fighters down drone in Kurdistan's Duhok

Shafaq News – Duhok

On Tuesday, fighters from the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) shot down a drone in the Qandil Mountains in Duhok, near the Iraq–Turkiye border, sources told Shafaq News.

The aircraft, thought to be Turkish, crashed between Bardshal and Zarka Kali villages with no reported injuries.

Neither Ankara nor the PKK has commented on the incident.

Despite a declared ceasefire and the PKK’s formal dissolution in May 2025, exchanges between the two sides have continued.

Read more: From dialogue to drone strikes: PKK-Turkiye conflict after Öcalan initiative