PKK, Turkish forces clash in Duhok

Shafaq News/ Violent clashes erupted on Friday between Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) militants and Turkish troops stationed in Kurdistan's border governorate of Dohuk, according to security sources.

The attack began before dawn, with PKK fighters targeting a Turkish military outpost in the Mount Matin range overlooking al-Amadiyah district.

"Fierce clashes broke out between the two sides at the peak of Mount Sekiri, near the villages of Kawani, Mergasor, and Sekere," a security source told Shafaq News Agency. "No information on casualties is available at this time."

The PKK, designated a terrorist group by Turkiye, the United States and the European Union, took up arms against the Turkish state in 1984. More than 40,000 people have been killed in the insurgency.

Senior Turkish and Iraqi officials held high-level talks in Baghdad last week to discuss security issues including potential measures against the PKK, after Ankara warned of new military operations in the region.

Turkiye has conducted years of cross-border military operations against militants that have left roughly half the Syrian territory bordering Turkiye and all of Iraqi territory bordering Turkiye controlled or overseen by its military.