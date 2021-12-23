Report

Turkey targets PKK in Duhok, Kurdistan

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-12-23T19:05:00+0000
Turkey targets PKK in Duhok, Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Turkey targeted areas in Duhok Governorate, Kurdistan, where the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) fighters are located.

PKK is designated a terrorist attack by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union.

Eyewitnesses told Shafaq News Agency that Turkish warplanes struck locations of PKK in Bradost, north of Erbil.

No further details were disclosed about the damage or causalities.

Since the first incidents between Turkey and the Kurdish militants more than three decades ago, about 40,000 lives have been lost.

The Kurds, the most significant ethnic minority in Turkey, comprise about a fifth of Turkey's population, most of them in the underdeveloped southeastern part of Turkey.

